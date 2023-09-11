CLINTON - It was once again a successful Sunday morning for the Clinton Half Marathon as they had over 300 participants take place.
There were three separate races with a 5K, 10K and of course, the half marathon.
Starting with the 5K, Brad Theyerl was the first to cross the finish line on the mens side of things, finishing with a time of 19:12. Prince of Peace junior, Tate Ruden, was the next to cross with a 20:16 and Jonah Sommerfield rounded out the top three with a time of 21:32.
Maya Ruden placed first on the womens side of things, running a 24:58. Kara Klinkhammer took second with a time of 25:09 and Taylor Gehrls ran a 27:32 for third.
In the 10K, Chris Scott was the first to come across the finish line, running a time of 38:44. Evan and Andrew Tuisl came in second and third respectively, running times of 39:30 and 40:57.
Maggie Kenney was the first woman to cross, running a 48:41 10K. Cindy Weets was in second with a 49:52 and Deb Bly came in third with a time of 52:05.
Finally, Dalton Rice was the first to finish the half marathon for the second straight year on Sunday morning. Rice finished with a time of 1:12:24. Brent Blanchard finished up 11 minutes later to place second, running a time of 1:23:27. Brent Fiegel was the third place finisher with a time of 1:27:50.
Kristi Choate came in first for the women's race, finishing with a time of 1:43:36. Allison Beall took second with a 1:45:49 and Shanna Krogman took third with a time of 1:46:41.
