FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart pauses in the dugout during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Goodyear, Ariz. As Major League Baseball and the players' union consider various ways to try to schedule things once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Barnhart raised a concern that is surely shared by others around the sport: Could trying to cram in games, and maybe extend the season into late November or December, lead to injuries? (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin File)