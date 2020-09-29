CLINTON — Clinton volleyball coach Micah Cewe saw something in his team Tuesday night he hasn’t seen in a while.
“We played as a team,” Cewe said. “We haven’t played as a team like that in a long time, which was good to see, probably since our North Scott Tournament (Sept. 12). So it was good to see a renewed passion, a renewed fire, a renewed intensity on our side of the net, which is something we haven’t seen in awhile.
“It’s just a lot of volleyball piling up and I think we’re tired at this point in the season, but we’ve still got to find a way to fight through it. We did that at times, especially in the first three sets.”
Assumption defeated Clinton 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 Tuesday in Yourd Gymnasium.
In the first three sets, there were several runs and lead changes as the River Queens came storming out with a first-set win, but the Knights crept back and eked out close set win to drain Clinton’s energy.
“We talked about staying positive and keeping our heads up,” Clinton senior libero Rylie Mussman said. “It was a tough loss, but we really fought — it was a win in the locker room tonight.”
Despite losing, Clinton certainly fought — the team had 79 digs total. Jamie Greenwalt led the River Queens with 22, Mussman had 17 and Makayla Howard added 13.
“In four sets, that’s amazing,” Mussman said. “We’re averaging more than four digs per set so that’s awesome. It’s more of a senior-laden group, so we’ve obviously known each other, played each other, but it’s just really bonding and we really worked on getting to know what each other’s weaknesses and strengths are.”
Howard led Clinton with 10 kills and Kailyn Graves added nine. Jamie Greenwalt had 28 assists. Makenzie Cooley had four blocks while Graves, Howard and Ali House each added two. Lexy Lemke had three aces.
Up next the River Queens will hit the road to take on Davenport Central at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Davenport Central High School.
