ALAINA PIATZ
Clinton
Sports: Bowling
Other activities: Horseback riding
Favorite part of bowling: Getting strikes
Favorite color: Lime green
Dream job: Vet
Dream car: Bog lifted truck
Pets at homeL 3 horses, 4 dogs
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Ice cream
Favorite TV show: Friends
If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you travel to: Virginia
Biggest fear: Small spaces
If you could have one skill you don't already have what would you pick: Reading people's minds
