ALAINA PIATZ

Clinton

Sports: Bowling

Other activities: Horseback riding

Favorite part of bowling: Getting strikes

Favorite color: Lime green

Dream job: Vet

Dream car: Bog lifted truck

Pets at homeL 3 horses, 4 dogs

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Ice cream

Favorite TV show: Friends

If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you travel to: Virginia

Biggest fear: Small spaces

If you could have one skill you don't already have what would you pick: Reading people's minds

