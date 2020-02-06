ALEXIS RICKERTSEN

Prince of Peace, Senior

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, cheerleading

Other activities: Chorus, Quizbowl 

Favorite part of basketball: Seeing my friends

Favorite color: Purple

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Pizza

Favorite TV Show: The Office

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Rome

Biggest fear: SPIDERS

If you could have one skill you don't already have what would you choose: Singing

