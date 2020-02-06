ALEXIS RICKERTSEN
Prince of Peace, Senior
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, cheerleading
Other activities: Chorus, Quizbowl
Favorite part of basketball: Seeing my friends
Favorite color: Purple
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Pizza
Favorite TV Show: The Office
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Rome
Biggest fear: SPIDERS
If you could have one skill you don't already have what would you choose: Singing
