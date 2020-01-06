AUSTIN DAU
Camanche
Sports: Bowling
Favorite part of bowling: The part when you throw a nice shot
Favorite color: Purple
Dream job: Hvac
Pets at home: 4 dogs
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Ham
Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boyz
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you visit: Hawaii
If you had one skill you don't already have what would you choose: Ability to bowl
What's one thing people don't know about you: I'm a gamer
