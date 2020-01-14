AUSTIN SMITH

Camanche

Sports: Bowling

Favorite part of bowling: Being part of the team

Favorite color: Blue

Dream job: Welder

Dream car: 1969 Chevy Camaro SS

Pets at home: 2 cats

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Deer bacon cheeseburgers

Favorite TV Show: Garage Squad

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Haiti

Biggest fear: Spiders

If you had one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Knowing everything about vehicles

What's one thing people don't know about you: I am a good welder

Tags