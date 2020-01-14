AUSTIN SMITH
Camanche
Sports: Bowling
Favorite part of bowling: Being part of the team
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Welder
Dream car: 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
Pets at home: 2 cats
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Deer bacon cheeseburgers
Favorite TV Show: Garage Squad
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Haiti
Biggest fear: Spiders
If you had one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Knowing everything about vehicles
What's one thing people don't know about you: I am a good welder
