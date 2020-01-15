AVA RUDEN Prince of Peace, Junior
Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track
Other activities: Speech, National Honor Society, Student Council
Favorite color: Blue
Pets at home: Dog, rabbits
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Shrimp
If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you go: Brazil
Biggest fear: Bees
If you had one kill that you don’t already have what would you choose: Ability to sing well
