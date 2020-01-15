AVA RUDEN Prince of Peace, Junior

Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track

Other activities: Speech, National Honor Society, Student Council

Favorite color: Blue

Pets at home: Dog, rabbits

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Shrimp

If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you go: Brazil

Biggest fear: Bees

If you had one kill that you don’t already have what would you choose: Ability to sing well

