BRADLEE DAMHOFF Fulton, Senior
Sports: Basketball, football
What’s your favorite part of basketball: Playing with the guys, building relationships with people and coach
Favorite color: Red
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Chicken bacon ranch pizza
Hype up song: The Box by Roddy Ricch
Dream job: basketball player
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Bora Bora
What’s a bucket list item: Dunk on someone
What’s something people don’t know about you: I got a perm
