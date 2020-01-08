BRADLEE DAMHOFF Fulton, Senior

Sports: Basketball, football

What’s your favorite part of basketball: Playing with the guys, building relationships with people and coach

Favorite color: Red

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Chicken bacon ranch pizza

Hype up song: The Box by Roddy Ricch

Dream job: basketball player

If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Bora Bora

What’s a bucket list item: Dunk on someone

What’s something people don’t know about you: I got a perm

