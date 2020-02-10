BRENNAN KRAMER, Camanche, Junior
Sports: Football, wrestling
Other activities: Student Council
Favorite part of wrestling: Being around my friends and bettering myself
Dream job: Physical therapist
Favorite color: Blue
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Biscuits and gravy
What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I’m left handed
Favorite movie: Harry Potter
If you could have a super power what would it be: To fly
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Greece
