BRENNAN KRAMER, Camanche, Junior

Sports: Football, wrestling

Other activities: Student Council

Favorite part of wrestling: Being around my friends and bettering myself

Dream job: Physical therapist

Favorite color: Blue

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Biscuits and gravy

What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I’m left handed

Favorite movie: Harry Potter

If you could have a super power what would it be: To fly

If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Greece

