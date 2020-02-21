CARTER HORAN

Senior, Clinton 

Sports: Basketball, baseball

Other activities: FBLA

Favorite part of basketball: Competition

Favorite color: Red

Dream job: Accountant

Dream car: BMW

Pets at home: One dog

If you had to eat one food the rest of your like what would it be: Tacos

Favorite TV show: Flash

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Jamaica

Biggest fear: Drowning

If you had one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Jumping

What's one thing people don't know about you: I play a lot of video games. 

