CARTER HORAN
Senior, Clinton
Sports: Basketball, baseball
Other activities: FBLA
Favorite part of basketball: Competition
Favorite color: Red
Dream job: Accountant
Dream car: BMW
Pets at home: One dog
If you had to eat one food the rest of your like what would it be: Tacos
Favorite TV show: Flash
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Jamaica
Biggest fear: Drowning
If you had one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Jumping
What's one thing people don't know about you: I play a lot of video games.
