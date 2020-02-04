DAWSON RICKORDS Northeast, Senior

Sports: Football, basketball, track

What do you like about basketball: I’ve been playing it since I was super young

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite color: Red

Dream job: Eye doctor. I don’t want to be an eye doctor but they pay a lot

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Hot wings

What’s one bucket list item: Go to Bora Bora

Favorite sports team: Bulls

If you could have one super power what would you choose and why: Fly, you can go anywhere

