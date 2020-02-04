DAWSON RICKORDS Northeast, Senior
Sports: Football, basketball, track
What do you like about basketball: I’ve been playing it since I was super young
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite color: Red
Dream job: Eye doctor. I don’t want to be an eye doctor but they pay a lot
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Hot wings
What’s one bucket list item: Go to Bora Bora
Favorite sports team: Bulls
If you could have one super power what would you choose and why: Fly, you can go anywhere
