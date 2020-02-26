EATHAN LONG Senior, Fulton

Sports: Football, basketball, track

Favorite part of basketball: The love we have, the family we are, and going out and playing with my guys

Favorite color: Red

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Cheesecake

Free time: Hang out with my friends, play sports, lift weights

Pets: Four dogs

Favorite movie: Avatar

If you had a super power what would it be: Flying

Plans after graduation: Monmouth College

Dream car: Bugatti

If you could go anywhere in the world where would it be: Greece

