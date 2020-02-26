EATHAN LONG Senior, Fulton
Sports: Football, basketball, track
Favorite part of basketball: The love we have, the family we are, and going out and playing with my guys
Favorite color: Red
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Cheesecake
Free time: Hang out with my friends, play sports, lift weights
Pets: Four dogs
Favorite movie: Avatar
If you had a super power what would it be: Flying
Plans after graduation: Monmouth College
Dream car: Bugatti
If you could go anywhere in the world where would it be: Greece
