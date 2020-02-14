EMYRSON SEESER
Camanche, Junior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track
Other activities: Youth group, Church
Siblings: 3 brothers
What got you into your sports: Grew up playing
What do you like about sports: Competition
What do you want to be when you grow up: Youth Pastor/Kids Ministry
Favorite movie: Everyday
Favorite pre-game music: Hillsong's new album
Pre-game food: Raspberry smoothie
Any game superstitions: Hit the top of the door on the way out to the game
If you could have one super power what would you pick: Invisibility
