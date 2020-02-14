EMYRSON SEESER

Camanche, Junior

Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track

Other activities: Youth group, Church

Siblings: 3 brothers

What got you into your sports: Grew up playing

What do you like about sports:  Competition

What do you want to be when you grow up: Youth Pastor/Kids Ministry

Favorite movie: Everyday

Favorite pre-game music: Hillsong's new album

Pre-game food: Raspberry smoothie

Any game superstitions: Hit the top of the door on the way out to the game

If you could have one super power what would you pick: Invisibility

