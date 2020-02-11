ETHAN PIERCE
Central DeWitt
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Other activities:Hiking, kayaking, fishing
Siblings: Grace and Isabelle
What got you into the sports you play: Family
What's your favorite part about football: Agressiveness
What do you want to be when you grow up: Something in the medical field
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump
Favorite athlete: Rob Gronkoswki
Favorite workout song: War Pigs by Black Sabbath
Pre-game food: Protein Bar
Any pre-game superstitions: Never talk to any one right before game
If you could have one super power what would it be and why: Super strength, because I could lift anything
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.