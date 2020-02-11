ETHAN PIERCE

Central DeWitt

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball

Other activities:Hiking, kayaking, fishing

Siblings: Grace and Isabelle

What got you into the sports you play: Family

What's your favorite part about football: Agressiveness

What do you want to be when you grow up: Something in the medical field

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite athlete: Rob Gronkoswki 

Favorite workout song: War Pigs by Black Sabbath

Pre-game food: Protein Bar

Any pre-game superstitions: Never talk to any one right before game

If you could have one super power what would it be and why: Super strength, because I could lift anything

