GRACE PIERCE
Central DeWitt, Junior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, track, softball
Other activities: FCA, FBLA, St. Joe's Youth Group
Favorite part of basketball: Being with the team
Favorite color: Light blue
Dream job: Pediatric Oncologist
Dream car: Jeep
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Sour Patch Watermelon candy
Favorite TV Show: Friends
If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you travel to: Disney World
Biggest fear: Lady Bugs
If you had one skill that you don't already have what would it be: Good at art
What's one thing people don't know about you: Half Asian
