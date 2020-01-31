GRACE PIERCE

Central DeWitt, Junior

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, track, softball

Other activities: FCA, FBLA, St. Joe's Youth Group

Favorite part of basketball: Being with the team

Favorite color: Light blue

Dream job: Pediatric Oncologist

Dream car: Jeep

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Sour Patch Watermelon candy

Favorite TV Show: Friends

If you could drop everything and go anywhere, where would you travel to: Disney World

Biggest fear: Lady Bugs

If you had one skill that you don't already have what would it be: Good at art

What's one thing people don't know about you: Half Asian

Tags