JACOB HARTMAN
Camanche Bowling
Sports: Bowling - the most underrated sport
Other activities: Competitive rapping and proud Imperial Lanes counter worker
Favorite part of bowling: The part where you get a strike
Favorite color: Blue and purple
Dream job: Not having a job, just living wealthy and free
Dream car: Bentley Continental
Pets at home: My home dog Charlie
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Pasta
Favorite TV show: All American
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Camanche, Iowa, Indian Proud
Biggest fear: Spiders or Drowning
If you had one skill you don't already have what would you pick: The dunking ability of Aaron Gordon
