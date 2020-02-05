JACOB HARTMAN

Camanche Bowling

Sports: Bowling - the most underrated sport

Other activities: Competitive rapping and proud Imperial Lanes counter worker

Favorite part of bowling: The part where you get a strike

Favorite color: Blue and purple

Dream job: Not having a job, just living wealthy and free

Dream car: Bentley Continental 

Pets at home: My home dog Charlie

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Pasta

Favorite TV show: All American

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Camanche, Iowa, Indian Proud

Biggest fear: Spiders or Drowning

If you had one skill you don't already have what would you pick: The dunking ability of Aaron Gordon

