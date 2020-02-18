JAXON BUSSA Camanche, Junior
Sports: Wrestling, cross country, tennis baseball
Favorite part of wrestling: Teammates, friendships
Favorite color: Red
Dream car: Mustang
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Mac n’ Cheese
Bucket list item: White water rafting
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Mexico
Biggest fear: Snakes
What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I like to fish
Do you have to do anything to your hair in the morning: I comb it and condition it.
