JESSEN WEBER
Easton Valley, Senior
Sports: Basketball, baseball, track
Other activities: National Honor Society
What's your favorite part of basketball: Playing with my teammates
Favorite color: Orange
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Pancakes
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Egypt
Biggest fear: Drowning
What's one thing people don't know about you: I love music
