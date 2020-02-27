JORDAN LAWRENCE
Camanche, Junior
Sports: Football, basketball, track
Other activities: Lifting weights
Favorite part of basketball: Team bonds, excitement
Favorite color: Red, purple
Dream car: Too many
Pets at home: None
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Steak or spaghetti
Favorite TV Show: Friends/Fresh Prince of Bel Air
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Hawaii
If you could have one skill you don't already have what would it be: Super powers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.