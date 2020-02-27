JORDAN LAWRENCE

Camanche, Junior

Sports: Football, basketball, track

Other activities: Lifting weights

Favorite part of basketball: Team bonds, excitement

Favorite color: Red, purple

Dream car: Too many

Pets at home: None

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Steak or spaghetti

Favorite TV Show: Friends/Fresh Prince of Bel Air

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Hawaii 

If you could have one skill you don't already have what would it be: Super powers

Tags