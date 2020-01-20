KIERRA MESSERICH

Easton Valley, Senior

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track, dance, cheer

Other activities: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girls Scouts, 4-H

Favorite part of basketball: Being with my teammates

Favorite color: Purple

Dream job: Pediatric Nurse

Pets at home: Dog named Cash

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you choose: Fruit pizza

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Greece 

Biggest fear: Suffocation 

If you had one skill that you don't already have what would it be: Teleportation

What's one thing people don't know about you: You'll never know

