KIERRA MESSERICH
Easton Valley, Senior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track, dance, cheer
Other activities: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girls Scouts, 4-H
Favorite part of basketball: Being with my teammates
Favorite color: Purple
Dream job: Pediatric Nurse
Pets at home: Dog named Cash
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you choose: Fruit pizza
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Greece
Biggest fear: Suffocation
If you had one skill that you don't already have what would it be: Teleportation
What's one thing people don't know about you: You'll never know
