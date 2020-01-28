LAUREN SNYDER
Camanche, Junior
Sports: Basketball, softball, volleyball
Other activities: Student Council
Siblings: Jaelyn, Ethan Snyder
What do you want to be when you grow up: Not sure
Favorite Movie: US
Favorite Athlete: Maddie Michels
Favorite work out or pre-game song: Speechless by Dan + Shay
Any game superstitions: No
If you could have one super power what would it be: Invisibility because I would have to see people that I think don’t like me
