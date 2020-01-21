LJ HENDERSON

Camanche, Senior

Sports: Basketball, Football

Siblings: Two, Kyera Henderson, Jaelin Henderson

What do you like about the sports you play: The physicality needed, the relationships made

What do you want to be when you 'grow up': Athlete for some sport

Favorite movie: Lion King or Ride Along

Favorite athlete: D'Angelo Russell 

Favorite pre-game song: Camelot by NLE Choppa

Pre-game superstitions: Have to have wrist tape on (in football)

If you could have one super power what would you choose and why: Super speed, because it would be fun to run fast 

Tags