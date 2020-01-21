LJ HENDERSON
Camanche, Senior
Sports: Basketball, Football
Siblings: Two, Kyera Henderson, Jaelin Henderson
What do you like about the sports you play: The physicality needed, the relationships made
What do you want to be when you 'grow up': Athlete for some sport
Favorite movie: Lion King or Ride Along
Favorite athlete: D'Angelo Russell
Favorite pre-game song: Camelot by NLE Choppa
Pre-game superstitions: Have to have wrist tape on (in football)
If you could have one super power what would you choose and why: Super speed, because it would be fun to run fast
