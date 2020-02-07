LOGAN SHAW
Camanche, Junior
Sports: Basketball, baseball, football
Other activities: Hang out with the boys
Favorite part of basketball: Being with my friends
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Super hero
Dream car: Bugatti Chiron
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Steak
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Florida
Biggest fear: Snakes, spiders
If you could have one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Flying
