LOGAN SHAW

Camanche, Junior

Sports: Basketball, baseball, football

Other activities: Hang out with the boys

Favorite part of basketball: Being with my friends

Favorite color: Blue

Dream job: Super hero

Dream car: Bugatti Chiron

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Steak

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Florida

Biggest fear: Snakes, spiders

If you could have one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Flying

