MAX HOLY Clinton, Senior
Sports: Baseball, Basketball, Track
Favorite part of basketball: Playing with my teammates
Favorite color: Blue
Pets at home: 2 dogs
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Steak
Favorite TV show: The Office
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Bora Bora
Biggest fear: Drowning
If you could have one skill that you don’t already have what would you chose: Talking in front of people
