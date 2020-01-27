Northeast, Junior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track, softball
Other activities: Reading and taking naps
Favorite TV show: Manifest
Favorite part of basketball:Defense
If you could choose any animal to keep as a pet what would you keep: Chameleon
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would you choose: Biscuits and gravy
If you could have a super power what would you choose: Fly
Biggest fear: Alzheimers
Favorite teammate: Ellie Rickertsen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.