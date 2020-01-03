PAIGE KUEHL Junior, Prince of Peace

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track

Other activities: National Honor Society, Band

Favorite part of basketball: Winning

Favorite color: Pastel pink

Dream job: Makeup artist

Dream car: Purple lambo

Pets at home: 4 dogs, 2 cats

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Cheese!

Favorite TV Show: One Tree Hill

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world, where would you choose: Bahamas

Biggest fear: Open water

If you could have one skill that you don’t already have what would it be: singing

What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I really don’t like cake, cupcakes, frosting, etc.

