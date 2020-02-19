SELENA TELLO Senior, Clinton
Sports: Cross country, basketball, soccer
Other activities: Hanging out with my friends, my sisters mostly
Favorite color: Blue
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Cereal
What’s your favorite subject in school: lifting, because you’re not just sitting
What’s after graduation: Carl Sandburg to be a dental hygienist
If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: China, not right now though
If you could have a super power what would it be: Transport, so I can go all the places and travel
What’s your favorite pro team: Bulls
Dream car: Mustang
Pets at home: D-Bo
