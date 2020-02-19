SELENA TELLO Senior, Clinton

Sports: Cross country, basketball, soccer

Other activities: Hanging out with my friends, my sisters mostly

Favorite color: Blue

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Cereal

What’s your favorite subject in school: lifting, because you’re not just sitting

What’s after graduation: Carl Sandburg to be a dental hygienist

If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: China, not right now though

If you could have a super power what would it be: Transport, so I can go all the places and travel

What’s your favorite pro team: Bulls

Dream car: Mustang

Pets at home: D-Bo

