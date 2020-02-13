Sports: Cross country, basketball, track

Other activities: Student Council, National Honor Society

Favorite part of basketball: Seeing all my friends

Favorite Color: Blue

Dream job: Lawyer

Dream car: Vincent, my van

Pets at home: Luna my dog

If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Hamburgers

Favorite TV Show: One Tree Hill

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Ireland

Biggest fear: Bugs

If you could have one skill you don’t already have what would it be: Singing

What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I love reading

