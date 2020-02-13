Sports: Cross country, basketball, track
Other activities: Student Council, National Honor Society
Favorite part of basketball: Seeing all my friends
Favorite Color: Blue
Dream job: Lawyer
Dream car: Vincent, my van
Pets at home: Luna my dog
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would you eat: Hamburgers
Favorite TV Show: One Tree Hill
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Ireland
Biggest fear: Bugs
If you could have one skill you don’t already have what would it be: Singing
What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I love reading
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.