SYDNEY STOLL Senior, Easton Valley
Sports: Volleyball, baskebtall, track, dance, cheer
Other activities: National Honor Society, Big Brother Big Sister
Favorite part of basketball: Being with my team
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Lifetouch photographer
Dream car: Jeep
Pets at home: 2 dogs, Misty and Bristol
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would it be: Chips and queso
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
If you could drop everything and go anywhere where would you go: Hawaii
Biggest fear: Snakes
If you had one skill that you don’t already have what would you want: Be able to communicate with animals
What’s one thing people don’t know about you: I don’t actually want to be a Lifetouch photographer
