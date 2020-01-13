TALBOT KINNEY
Central DeWitt, Junior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track, soccer, softball
Other activities: National Honor Society, FBLA, FCA, Youth Group (St. Joe's)
Favorite part of basketball: Having fun with friends
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Sports Medicine Physician
Dream car: Jeep
If you had to eat one food for the rest of your life what would it be: Pizza
Favorite TV Show: Grey's
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Hawaii/Disney World
Biggest fear: Snakes
If you could have one skill that you don't already have what would you pick: Run fast
What's one thing people don't know about you: I have two middle names
