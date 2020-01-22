TREVOR BITNER

Clinton, Senior

Sports: Football, wrestling, track, cross country

Other activities: Orchestra FBLA

Favorite book: The Alchemist

Music before wrestling: I like to listen to softer music to help clear the mind

Favorite movie: Grease

Favorite color: Red

One thing wrestling has taught you: Practice doesn't make perfect but it does make consistent

If you had to eat just one food the rest of your life what would you eat: Enchiladas

if you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Hawaii 

Favorite TV Show: Rick and Morty 

