TREVOR BITNER
Clinton, Senior
Sports: Football, wrestling, track, cross country
Other activities: Orchestra FBLA
Favorite book: The Alchemist
Music before wrestling: I like to listen to softer music to help clear the mind
Favorite movie: Grease
Favorite color: Red
One thing wrestling has taught you: Practice doesn't make perfect but it does make consistent
If you had to eat just one food the rest of your life what would you eat: Enchiladas
if you could go anywhere in the world where would you go: Hawaii
Favorite TV Show: Rick and Morty
