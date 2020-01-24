TROY EDMUNDS

Camanche, Senior

Sports: Bowling, baseball

Favorite part of bowling: competition 

Favorite color: Blue

Dream job: Police officer

Dream car: 1999 Honda Accord or Civic

Pets at home: 2 cats

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would you choose: Steak

Favorite TV Show: Car Restorations

If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Paris

Biggest fear: Guttering 

If you could have one skill that you don't already have what would you choose: Ambidextrous

What's one thing people don't know about you: I make a good bird noise 

Tags