TROY EDMUNDS
Camanche, Senior
Sports: Bowling, baseball
Favorite part of bowling: competition
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Police officer
Dream car: 1999 Honda Accord or Civic
Pets at home: 2 cats
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would you choose: Steak
Favorite TV Show: Car Restorations
If you could drop everything and go anywhere in the world where would you go: Paris
Biggest fear: Guttering
If you could have one skill that you don't already have what would you choose: Ambidextrous
What's one thing people don't know about you: I make a good bird noise
