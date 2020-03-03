ZACH HINKLE, Central DeWitt
Sports: Football, basketball, Track
Other activities: FCA
What got you into basketball: Dad
What do you like about it: Team bonding
What do you want to be when you grow up: Architect or something that makes a lot of money
Favorite movie: Hercules – Disney movie
Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose
Favorite workout song: Shake it off – T-Swift
Pre-game food: Lots of bananas
If you could have a super power what would it be and why: Be super stretchy cause that’d be cool
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.