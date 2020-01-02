MADDIE MICHELS Camanche

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, tennis

Other activities: Student Council

Siblings: 2 brothers, Devan and Dylan

What go you into your sports: Friends

What do you like about them: Playing with friends

What do you want to be when you grow up: Doctor

Favorite movie: 5 feet Apart

Favorite pre-game song: Feeling Myself

Pre-competition food: Energy drinks

If you could have one super power, what would you choose and why: Being able to fly like a bird

