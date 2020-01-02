MADDIE MICHELS Camanche
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, tennis
Other activities: Student Council
Siblings: 2 brothers, Devan and Dylan
What go you into your sports: Friends
What do you like about them: Playing with friends
What do you want to be when you grow up: Doctor
Favorite movie: 5 feet Apart
Favorite pre-game song: Feeling Myself
Pre-competition food: Energy drinks
If you could have one super power, what would you choose and why: Being able to fly like a bird
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.