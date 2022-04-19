After having many canceled meets and enduring temperamental weather, Clinton was able to host the 101st annual Gateway Classic, where the Kings were able to compete against some of their Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents, and additional neighboring schools like Northeast, Camanche, and Prince of Peace.
“This meet is a really good opportunity to see where we’re at with a bunch of conference schools, and some local schools,”said Clinton head coach Kellen Schneeberger. “So, it’s another indicator for us. We’re going to compete hard, hopefully see some time drops, and pave the way here for three weeks from now when we’re at conference. It’s a great opportunity for our guys.”
Out of fourteen schools, Clinton placed fifth (60), Northeast sixth (56), Central DeWitt third (87), and Camanche eleventh (25).
Even though the weather was nice enough to compete in, it was still a chilly night for the athletes.
“It’s not ideal for anybody here just because of the weather. We haven’t had a sunny day yet to race in, but we’ve just made the best out of it, trying to push every single day for these race days when we get them,” said Clinton’s Conner Sattler about the meet. “We want to fight for every place that we can, not just for you, but for the team and Clinton itself.”
Following the start of the meet, Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount finished first in the 3200-meter run (10:52.81). He had a strong lead in the beginning of the race, but towards the end had Pleasant Valley’s Luke Eckman on his tail pushing him to go faster.
“I’m confident in my kick. There are a lot of good runners out there today and I just had to stay with that last kid who nearly passed me at the end. But, I was confident in my kick that I could take him in the end,” remarked Blount after his race.
In that same 3200-meter run, Clinton’s Conner Sattler took third overall (11:07.29).
Additionally, Clinton’s Addison Binnie placed first in the 400-meter dash for the varsity Kings (51.52).
“This year has been pretty cold, so the times have been a lot slower than we usually get, but today I was able to break the barrier, and it was really nice. Thursday should be really quick because it’s supposed to be 70 degrees outside and we’ll run a whole lot faster,” said Binnie. “I’ve been sitting around the same time all year and today I was really able to drop my time. With the competition it was really nice.”
DeWitt’s Will Ginter and Tristan Rheingans took second and third in the 400-meter dash respectively.
Central DeWitt’s middle-distance runners shined, winning the 4x800. The quartet of Carter Donovan, Caleb Olson, Ben Zimmer and Paul Kuehn ran the event in 8:51 for the eight-second victory.
In the last event of the night, Northeast took fifth in the 4x400 relay (3:40.84).
Before that, Talib Bird, Cade Hughes, Jimmy Weispfenning and Carter Jargo ousted Central DeWitt for a victory in the Sprint Medley Relay in 2:38.9.
“With the season being so cold and so many things getting canceled, this is only our second outdoor meet and I think we’ve adapted to it well. I think we’ve just kind of pushed through it and done what we can,” commented Northeast’s Carter Jargo after competing in the 4x400.
The Rebels got a third place finish in the 4x100 meter relay, made up of Talib Bird, Cade Hughes, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning. The same group placed third in the 4x200 as well. The Rebel Shuttle Hurdle were runner-ups.
For the Kings, coach Schneeberger thought the team competed really well, and spoke positively about the night and the athletes as a whole.
“One of the standout performers tonight was Addison Binnie with the 400, who wasn’t feeling that great and ran against a really tough kid from Dewitt, and they had a great race where Addison edged him with his best time of the year. Our 400 hurdler, Seth [Dotterweich], got second. He’s really come a long way these last few weeks. And then in the 110 highs, Seth also placed fourth. We also got third and fourth in the discus with Ajai [Russell] and Keegan Krause.”
The night held many small celebrations for individual athletes, but also celebrated Clinton’s seniors as they were recognized for their years of dedication towards the sport. Clinton has fifteen seniors, all of whom were honored at the meet.
“My senior year has been pretty good. It’s nice enjoying everyone and I just hope to get faster,” said Craig Mercado.
“Senior year has been great. It’s really exciting to see the progress that we’ve all made over the past four years, and the development people have undergone, as well as the potential success of underclassmen. There’s a bright future for Clinton High,” remarked Ethan Buer.
Easton Valley got a first place finish from Aidan Gruver in the 100-meter dash on Tuesday, and a runner-up performance from Gruver in the 200.
Camanche’s Adam Dunlap came in second in the high jump, clearing 5-10 for the Storm.
