CLINTON – The River Queen Relays went off smoothly on Tuesday night in Clinton despite howling winds.
A number of local teams saw good results in the 20-team track meet.
It was Senior Night for the River Queens in front of their home crowd, and their best chance to utilize their home track after the Early Bird Relays were cancelled last month.
Once of the most exciting races of the night came in the Distance Medley Relay. Coach Steen paired a new group together – Quinn Nielsen, Kanijah Angel, Avery Dohrn and Camryn Sattler. The group won the event in 4:30.61, just over a second ahead of runner-up North Scott.
“I have really high expectations,” 800-runner and anchor Camryn Sattler said. “I know what this team is capable of and I want to see the team succeed as much as I want to see myself succeed. I wanted to win that race for my team and show that Clinton can win, we can beat these bigger schools, too.”
The Clinton 4x100 relay came in second place as well.
Kanijah Angel came away with a runner up finish in the Class A 100-meter dash with a 12.88.
Ali House was the runner-up in Class A shot put, throwing 34-10.50.
Quinn Nielsen ran a 27.42 for the River Queens in the 200-meter dash to take fourth in her individual event. Camryn Sattler took home a medal in the 800-meter run with an eighth place finish and Emma Milder placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles as well.
“I think we’re running well,” Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. “What I have seen, we’re improving and we’re running things right. We’re doing the things to get better and make that final push for conference and districts.”
The Northeast Rebels took the team runner-up position in Class B. Leading the charge was Ellie Rickertsen. The Rebel senior took home three first place finishes.
“You can definitely feel the wind or the rain, you just have to focus on the hurdle in front of you,” Rickertsen said. “That felt really good. There’s definitely stuff to work on, but I’m excited to see where my times go this season.”
That included clinching a trip to the Drake Relays with her win in the 100-meter hurdles. Rickertsen hit the Blue Standard in that race.
The Rebels also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays while finishing second in the Sprint and Distance Medley Relays.
Rickerstsen also won the 400-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash. Teammate Paige Holst was the 100-meter dash runner-up.
The Rebels also got a first place finish from Alyssa Fowler in the high jump. Faith Ketelsen also got a title in an individual event, winning the 3000 meter run.
Madison Tarr came in second in the 200-meter dash. Jeorgia Neumann took home a third place finish in the 400-meter dash. Grace and Faith Ketelsen finished two and three in the 800, and Faith Ketselsen finished second in the 1500-meter run in 6:03.93.
For the Irish, it was their first competition out of doors. Prince of Peace has just two girls competing right now. Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour went one-two in both the shot put and the discus on Tuesday. Moeller took two titles, throwing 36-03 in the shot and 113-03 in the discus. Isenhour threw 33-01 and 113-03 for two silver medals.
“They may have gotten a few more feet from the wind today,” Prince of Peace head coach Owen Howard said. “They’ve put a lot of work in. It’s great that they’re having fun in their workouts but also working hard and you can tell we’re really progressing from where we were at last year.”
The Sabers finished 10th in Class A. Julia Fielding and Hannah Peters took third and fourth in the 400-meter dash.
