A number of local teams saw athletes earn all-conference recognition as the regular girls basketball season wrapped up over the last few weeks and lists were released.
The River Queens finished 1-15 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and featured three athletes on the honorable mention list.
Junior point guard Elle Davis was among them. Davis was the leading scorer for the River Queens, averaging 10.4 points a game and leading the team with 42 total assists. She also was the third leading rebounder and ended with 22 steals.
Leading rebounder Makenzie Cooley also earned honorable mention. She was one of the top rebounding athletes in all of Class 4A, pulling down 258 total in her junior campaign. She also put up 6.5 points a game, leading the team in field goal percentage.
Rounding out postseason honors for the Queens was junior Molly Shannon. Shannon had a team-high 30 blocks in her defensive effort, also pulling down 117 rebounds and the third leading scorer on the team.
Both Northeast and Camanche landed players on the River Valley Conference North Divisional team, the Rebels notching two and the Indians, one.
Tarah Wehde was the divisional player for Camanche. As the only senior on the squad, Wehde led the team with 7.1 points a game and 151 total rebounds. She hit 37 threes, shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. She also had 32 steals on the year.
Aubrey Carstensen received honorable mention honors as well.
Both Claire Abbott and Emma Fowler made the North Division list for Northeast.
Abbott was the leading scorer overall, often breaking out for big games for the Rebels. She also pulled down a team-high 172 rebounds, 69 of those coming on the offensive end. Her 25 blocks led the Rebels.
Emma Fowler also averaged in double digits with 10.7 points a game, leading the offensive effort for the Rebels often throughout the year. She drained a team-high 22 threes and was the second leading rebounder, capping off her effort with 32 steals this season.
Alexis Ehlers received honorable mention honors for the Rebels.
The Central DeWitt Sabers were 10-2 in the WaMaC East this season and landed two sophomores as unanimous first team picks.
Taylor Veach was one of them. Veach put up an impressive 20.7 points per contest in her sophomore campaign, easily leading the Sabers in that category as well as rebounding. She was over 41 percent from the three point line, draining 46 this season. She also had 22 steals and 11 blocks defensively.
Allie Meadows was the other unanimous first teamer. She averaged 15.6 points per fame and had an impressive 50 steals this year.
Nabbing second team honors was junior Talbot Kinney. Kinney led the team in assists with 61 and pulled down 96 rebounds this year, good for second on the team.
Grace Pierce and Lauren Cooper both earned a spot on the WaMaC honorable mention list.
