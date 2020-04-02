FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State has announced a one-year, temporary pay reduction for coaches and certain staff to save more than $3 million. The school will also suspend bonuses for coaches for a year to save another $1 million. "So much has changed in the world in a very short time," athletic director Jamie Pollard said in an open letter to Cyclones fans. “It is even more daunting to realize our world will keep changing at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)