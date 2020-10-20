FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The University of Iowa said it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced while they played for the Hawkeyes. The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and Barta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)