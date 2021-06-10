This Oct. 4, 2020, file photo shows NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaking during an interview before the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The NBA has informed teams that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19., 2021. It is not an unexpected development, and Silver has said several times that the league’s intention for the past several months, virus-permitting, was to get the league back onto its regular calendar after two seasons of schedule havoc because of the pandemic.