FULTON, Ill. – The fact that the Fulton Steamers lost to Stockton earlier this season wasn’t really in anyone’s mind on Wednesday night after the Steamers ran past the Blackhawks 56-37 on Wednesday night to send Fulton back to the regional championship game late rthis week.
That first game seemed ages away. The loss came in the Erie Warkins Memorial Holiday Tournament, with the Steamers missing Kyler Pessman and just not playing up to their usual levels.
But Wednesday was completely in their favor, even with a slower start.
“Our guys have done a real nice job of taking care of the task at hand, which is taking one at a time,” head coach RJ Coffey said about the Wednesday win. “Two good games this week, we’ve earned our right to play Friday and that’s where our focus is right now.”
The Steamers weren’t fully prepared for the tight man-to-man the Blackhawks brought out on Wednesday night. The Fulton offense was slow to get going, some poor spacing and turnovers plaguing them in the first few moments.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen them play man against us once,” Coffey said. “We were expecting something a little different. It took us a little bit to kind of shake that a little bit. That’s kind of how our offense goes ... we can take a few possessions to really get going.”
Two minutes in, though, the full court trapping pressure from the Steamers forced three quick turnovers and the result was points on the other end.
“Once we got running I thought we did a lot of nice things,” Coffey said.
The score was knotted up at 9-9 after the first, but the Steamers came out with the power. A couple of transition points from Bradlee Damhoff and Kyler Pessman got them kicked off, then Connor Barnett hit his second three of the game to send them soaring to an 18-11 lead.
He came back and hit another one – his third of the night – to give him 14 points in the first half.
“I saw the first one go in and then I was just feeling it,” Barnett said. He ended with a team-high 22 on the night. “Their defense was really quick and it took us a second to get going, I know we needed a spark.”
The Steamers rolled into the half with the comfortable lead and then expanded it to as many as 20 in the third quarter.
The Blackhawks did their best, cutting it to 12 at one point, but the Steamers easily came back with answers.
That included four fourth quarter offensive rebounds, and ten total in the game. That gave the Steamers a couple extra sparks on their offense at multiple points.
“One of the advantages we have is our length and athleticism,” Coffey said. “When we’re rebounding the basketball, we’re a tough out. That’s one thing we’ve stressed and emphasized ... and our guys did a phenomenal job of that tonight.”
The defense was crucial, too. Six steals and a high-pace led to plenty of transition points for Fulton and kept the Blackhawks from ever gaining ground.
“They set a lot of screens and make it difficult on you,” Coffey said. “We switch a lot and everybody who got in there did a phenomenal job.”
The home crowd was nothing but helpful. With the Illinois High School Athletic Association Regional in it’s third day at the high school, there was no lack of energy from the fans in black and red.
The Fulton team is hoping for the exact same thing Friday night.
“We love it,” Coffey said. “Our community does a real nice job of supporting us, and they really create a fun atmosphere. One of the things we talked about is that we want it to be tough to come and play at our place. We’re tough at home and we love playing here, that’s something we take pride in.”
The game will send the Steamers to the regional final on Friday night. The Steamers were downed in the same game last year by Orion, but Coffey says they’ve moved on from that.
Instead, they’re focused on one of their goals: that regional title.
“That’s over with, we put that past us,” Coffey said. “We just want to do what we do well – that’s been our motto. Playing fast in transition, defending at a high level and pounding the glass – when we do those things we have a high level of success.”
