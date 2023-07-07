CASCADE, Ia. – The Northeast Rebels have advanced to the IGHSAU state qualifying round after picking up a 7-2 win over Cascade on Friday night.
For Northeast, they are coming off of eight straight wins, including 12-3 in their last 15 games.
They will play the 29-8 Wilton Beavers on Monday night as the two fight for a bid to the Class 2A State Tournament.
River Kings can’t keep up, eliminated by Cedar Rapids Kennedy
CEDAR RAPIDS – The Clinton River Kings were eliminated from the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night as they were defeated by the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars, 7-4.
After jumping ahead 4-1, Clinton could not hold on as the Cougars tied the game at four in the fourth inning. They then took the lead in the sixth and shut down the River Kings to win 7-4.
Clinton finishes their year 8-25.
Storm fall to Assumption in pitchers duel, 1-0
DAVENPORT – The Camanche Storm softball team was shutout by the Assumption Knights, 1-0 on Thursday evening.
The Knights scored one run in the first inning and never looked back, shutting down the Storm 1-0.
Camanche wraps up their season at 10-16.
