The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced the adjusted start dated for baseball and softball considering a May 1 return to school.
As long as students can return to classes to start May, the first practice dates are pushed back nearly three weeks. Baseball and softball practices can begin May 18.
That also pushes back the postseason. Softball is scheduled to begin the postseason on July 6, with baseball scheduled just two days later.
The state series for softball is now scheduled for July 20-24.
For baseball, the state series begins July 24 and runs into Aug. 1.
The locations for postseason and state still remain as previously stated.
