A new coach is always a new adjustment, and a number of local basketball programs had to make that adjustment this season.
There are four brand new head coaches in the area: head coach Andy Eberhart took over the Clinton boys’ program, head coach Marty Marshall took the reigns of the DeWitt boys, Justin Shiltz took over the DeWitt girls and Trae Johnson now leads the Easton Valley girls.
It’s not an easy thing to switch coaches. It breaks up the consistency. But, for some teams that has helped bring the team closer through adversity.
“From freshman up, we are really trying to work together, stay together when things are tough,” Clinton senior Jai Jensen said. “Obviously things have been tough the last couple years, but when things are tough we’ve stayed together through those ups and downs.”
It’s not necessarily strings of losing records or down years that spurred the coaching changes – some just happened. The Central DeWitt girls’ program is coming off of a state appearance, and Justin Shiltz came in to a fairly established program with senior-heavy talent.
“It’s tough, especially with the last three years being the same,” Central DeWitt senior Allie Meadows said. “I think us girls and our coaches have really come together. In the past, we’ve all known our role, and now we have to really come together and talk about it and have team meetings and bonding. I think it’s going really well.
“I think it was a lot of staying positive no matter what happens. We just had to make adjustments as a team.”
Those new eyes can sometimes be a huge difference maker at times. The DeWitt girls are definitely on a learning curve both with a roster shakeup and the coaching change, but they’ve shown positive steps as the season has progressed and are still ranked in 4A heading into the second half of Mississippi Athletic Conference competition.
“We had to take some girls that were pretty inexperienced and have them gel with [our seniors],” Shiltz said. “We still have a lot to work on and have a lot of skilled girls. We’ve started that process of playing really solid basketball that we want to carry into the second half of the season.”
It’s not necessarily new faces entering these programs either. Andy Eberhart served as the head coach for the Clinton girls’ programs just a few years ago and still is the activities director for the school. Even though this is his first year with the River Kings, it’s not like he’s an unfamiliar face.
Even Trae Johnson at Easton Valley has served as an assistant coach for the football team. He’s not stepping into the River Hawk circle for the first time, even if he is new for the girls.
It’s still an adjustment, especially for upperclassmen.
“I think it’s developing relationships with everybody,” Central DeWitt’s Gibson McEwan said. “I know all our coaches are really good guys outside of the court, and they do a great job of talking to us and that’s a huge part of it. It’s knowing that they’re going to fight for you.”
Oftentimes, coaching changes can take years to fully incorporate into the program. New coaches often speak of their “first freshman class” as a mark that their culture is now officially spread throughout a team.
But the new coaches this year are proving that’s not always the case. The Central DeWitt boys were 12-11 in 2020-2021. This season, they’re currently sitting at 9-1 and have entered the state rankings in Class 4A.
They’re playing like a brand new team. It just so happens that they also have a brand new coach.
“I think it’s our kids,” head coach Marty Marshall said. “Our kids love each other and want to do what’s best for everybody. I walk into a system and I changed some, and they bought into the kind of changes we made and just played fundamental basketball and it’s working for us right now.”
Even the River Kings are seeing positive effects with a new face at the helm of the program. Clinton went with one win last season. They’re sitting with two wins currently, having played close in several others. They have a different energy about them.
“Right away, we got to work,” Clinton senior Jai Jensen said. “We started playing together and playing as a team. I feel like we’ve built our team chemistry since last year and playing together has been a huge team philosophy this year.”
Even for the programs that know a state title isn’t necessarily the end goal this year, they have similar goals as the new coaches do. They know that a new coach means a new spark in a program and that there is always the hope for a positive culture shift. That means that the messages they leave behind will help set up whatever program shift their new coach will be able to achieve.
“This year, we have quite a few underclassmen with us,” Easton Valley senior Renee Hartung said. “It was really hard at the beginning to get people to mix, but we’re trying to get better at that. It’s been rough the last couple of years switching coaches a couple times but I think that if we keep working as a team and follow things, it will help leave the message and show the community that we’re sick of losing, and we’re going to get better as a school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.