CLINTON – It was all LumberKings on Thursday night as they dominated their division foe, the Normal CornBelters, 16-1 in just five innings of play.
In the LumberKings dominating win their pitching shined as starter Jackson Kent went four innings, giving up one hit and only walking three batters. Nolan Frey pitched just one inning, giving up one hit and the only CornBelter run of the evening.
Tommy Specht singled to start off the scoring in the first inning, putting the LumberKings up early. It didn’t stop there as Trevor Burkhart scored on an error by the right fielder just before Luke Ira doubled to make it a three run game. Cade Moss grounded out to score one more run and head to the second with a 4-0 lead.
In the second, Ira once again doubled, this time he brought in two runs to extend the lead to six.
The LumberKings exploded in the third inning with Adam Weed kicking off the scoring with a double that scored one. Specht kept it going with a double of his own that made it a nine run game. An error and a walk scored two more runs before Tyler Dahm doubled in two more to make it 13-0.
The LumberKings added another run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly by Matt Schermann. The CornBelters scored their only run in the top of the fifth on a groundout to the shortstop.
A walk and a fielders choice scored two more runs in the fifth inning to cap off an offensive explosion by the LumberKings as they are back even at .500 with an 11-11 record.
The LumberKings play again on Friday night when they host the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at 6:30 p.m.
