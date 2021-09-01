FILE - Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, looks to pass as quarterback Justin Fields watches as they warmup before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. Justin Fields looked like he was ready to play during the preseason. But with veteran Andy Dalton penciled in as the No. 1 quarterback, it remains to be seen when the Chicago Bears' prized rookie will play again. Another question is how short a leash Dalton will be on with the former Ohio State star behind him. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)