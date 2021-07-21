Mike Delzell was telling me what he was thinking when his teammate Mason Byrns hit an incredible, game-changing grand slam in the team’s Substate Championship win Tuesday night.
“I thought the game was over then,” Delzell said. “I didn’t think they were going to score.”
Then his teammate Tucker Dickherber interrupted.
“That’s a bad quote!” He didn’t think it was over,” Dickherber said.
Delzell smiled and thought for a moment.
“Sorry, I lost my train of thought,” Delzell said.
It’s all good, Mike — I don’t know how someone could think at all after such a crazy moment, as Delzell had just hit the game-winning RBI moments earlier.
It’s hard to believe Tuesday night really happened, and wasn’t some crazy dream. I’ll be honest — after Beckman Catholic put up eight runs in the fourth inning, even I had my doubts. I was prepping questions like, “Looking back, what do you have to say about you career?”
Instead, I have to start prepping a state quarterfinal preview.
Camanche’s win over the Blazers is, by far, the best game of baseball I’ve ever witnessed at any level. Anyone who says baseball is boring clearly wasn’t in Solon, Iowa Tuesday night.
Mason Byrns’ grand slam in the sixth inning is a moment I’ll never, ever forget. I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was in a movie. And I’m still proud of my tweet about it — “Byrns burns the Blazers.” I think I’m going to frame that one. I could’ve retired after that.
I’m closing in on one year of being in this area, and Tuesday night was yet another incredible moment in an unbelievably entertaining year.
Congrats to the Indians, and the Central DeWitt baseball team — which dominated Davenport Assumption 6-1 Wednesday — for making it to the state tournament. If Tuesday night was any indication, there’s bound to be a little more crazy before the season’s done.
Alright — I have to go frame a tweet now.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: The Untouchables (1987). This re-make with Robert De Niro is worth the watch.
What I’m listening to: Turns Into Stone by The Stone Roses (1989). Okay, I admit it — I’m obsessed with this band. This B-sides collection could be another band’s best album.
What I’m reading: Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto by Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay. Interesting look into one of the most famous BBQ places ever.
Quote of the Week: “And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve had more of a tendency to look for people who live by kindness, tolerance, compassion, a gentler way of looking at things.” — Martin Scorsese
