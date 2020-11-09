The Camanche football team is headed to the UNI-Dome this weekend.
That’s a big deal.
The Indians (9-1) got the job done against West Liberty, 34-20 on Friday and advanced to a Class 2A Semifinal against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) at 4 p.m. this Saturday in the Dome.
To recap, the Indians have now won nine games in a row, have hosted each of their playoff games and are currently experiencing the single-most successful football season in Camanche history.
Not bad.
I’ll be in Cedar Rapids for the game and I can’t wait to check out the Dome. I’ve gotten a tour of the state of Iowa this postseason, having gone to Fort Dodge, Dubuque, Williamsburg, Montezuma and a few others. Thanks to the Indians, I’ll have yet another place added to that list.
It’s hard to believe the fall season is almost over. It feels like I still just got here, but also feels like I’ve been here for a long time with all of the things I’ve had the privilege of covering so far.
I’ve only ever covered one other high school state championship team in my career, a baseball team in Illinois, and they went on to win their semifinal game and state championship. So hopefully I’ll be a good-luck charm for the Indians.
Speaking of football, both Iowa and Iowa State got big wins on Saturday. Big tip of the cap to the Hawkeyes, who defeated Michigan State 49-7. MSU defeated Michigan in a big upset the week before, so Iowa’s dismantling of the Spartans makes the Wolverines even worse. As an Ohio State fan, it looks like we can find some common ground after all, Iowa fans. And don’t sleep on the Cyclones, either, who have quietly made an ascent into the top 25 poll.
Other than that, it’s a relatively quiet week. Congrats to this year’s all-area golfers and stay tuned for cross country all-area teams in the next few days.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: “The Wire” (2002-08). I’m planning my third or fourth re-watch of this HBO classic, which if you haven’t seen it, get on it. Timeless crime drama that is one of the great TV shows ever.
What I’m listening to: “Rumours” (1977) by Fleetwood Mac. Amazingly, “Dreams” is charting again after a viral Tik Tok video portraying a man on a skateboard listening to the song on his way to work, while drinking cranberry juice, took social media by storm. Amazing times we live in.
Underdog of the week: The Michigan Wolverines. They play Wisconsin this week. Will they really keep losing?
Quote of the week: “I am pretty fearless. You know why? Because I don’t handle fear very well; I’m not a good terrified person.” -- Stevie Nicks
