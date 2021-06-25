Clinton High School graduate Kurtis Brondyke has been busy since graduating in 2007.
Brondyke is a four-time Team USA qualifier in the decathlon, placed seventh at the 2019 USA Championships (decathlon) and fifth in 2017 and was the 2017 Thorpe Cup team captain. He won the decathlon at the 2017 Drake Relays.
Most recently, he just competed at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, placing 15th (6,575) in the decathlon. His all-time personal record in the event is 7,795 points. A Central College (Pella, Iowa) graduate, he has also been an assistant track and field coach at Central Missouri since 2012.
I spoke with Kurtis about the trials and how life has been for him lately.
BT: How did the trials go?
KB: Sadly, not as good as I hoped, but that’s kind of part of it. For me, I’m at the end of my career, so my hope going into 2020 is that I’d be ready. With COVID hitting, things went crazy and pushed me on an extra year, which was challenging in itself. I actually had issues with COVID after I had gotten it, and some other things hiccuped my training this year. I was tickled to be able to be out there, to be honest.
BT: Was it refreshing to be able to compete again?
KB: Getting to compete and finish my career on my own terms was really valuable for me. I got to compete with some of my old Team USA teammates and guys I’ve been competing with for five years or so one last time, which was very cool. On top of that, just hearing the roar of the crowd, seeing the faces and giving fist bumps and high fives when everything was done, and was just excited to have been a part of it as well. In 2016, things were wide open -- we had a world-record holder competing with us, so it was really lively. To see something like that again was really, really cool.
BT: So was this your last hurrah then?
KB: My plan is it will be my last hurrah. Who knows if I go back in and do any masters or anything like that later down the road, but I don’t plan to do anymore decathlons competitively. I’m 32 years old -- 10 years post collegiately, it takes a toll on your mind and your body, so it’s time for me to hang up the competitive spikes and chase other things.
BT: When you look back at your athletic career, what thoughts come to mind?
KB: First of all, I’m just grateful I ever had the opportunity. I had people in my corner and people behind me that supported me and pushed me, and really continued to allow me to do things like this for the last 10 years. When I left Clinton High School and I left Central College, the last thing I assumed was I was going to have a 10-year -- quote-unquote -- professional track and field career. To be able to have chased a dream for that long, and really pursue something has instilled a lot of gratitude for me. I’m just so happy I was able to get to do some of the things I did that I never dreamed I’d accomplish or be able to even be on that type of stage. The battle is almost worth more than competing at the end goal -- the daily grind and meeting great people, competing with great people -- just having those opportunities is really what it’s all about.
BT: How’s your coaching career going?
KB: This year was a test with COVID, trying to get kids focused and re-energized for the sport just because it was a heavy mental year. A lot of kids struggled with balancing all the changes that happened in school, and coming back and really wanting to get after it and do things when there’s so much unknown out there. Our women were fourth at the indoor national meet and both squads were right around top 10 during the outdoor season, which is exciting. My event groups had great seasons and tons of PRs, a few national qualifiers and All-Americans. I enjoy that outlet and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow, do more in that side of my life.
BT: You said you caught COVID -- how did it affect you?
KB: Up front, I had some pretty standard typed of COVID issues with taste and smell, having major shortness of breath, but really, it wasn’t horrible for more than a couple days, and I was grateful for that. I had some longer-lasting effects after that, which affected my training. I was actually on heart monitors for a little over eight weeks coming out of it, just trying to play it safe. I had some random issues that we were following and tracking, that I was grateful I ended up getting cleared from. It definitely affected me a lot, just with my recovery in general.
BT: Do you still come back to Clinton often?
KB: My parents still live there, so there’s a support group that was around me back then that was in their friend group that still keep tabs on me pretty regularly. I don’t get back nearly as much as I’d like to, just far enough away and busy as all-get out during my competition season, on top of my own coaching season. I don’t get back as much as I’d like, but when I am back, I try to cross as many of those Ts and dot those Is as I can and see the people I want to see.
BT: I have to ask -- what’s your go-to restaurant in Clinton?
KB: Oh, that’s tough -- I have a few: Rastrelli’s, Sweetheart Bakery and Homer’s Deli, and 392Caffe.
Kurtis has excellent taste, if I do say so myself. It was really cool to speak with someone who sets such high objectives for themselves. Thanks for reading and enjoy the paper.
I’ll see everyone next week.
What I’m watching: Straight Time (1978). Dustin Hoffman, Gary Busey, Harry Dean Stanton, Kathy Bates and more star in the lesser-known neo-noir flick.
What I’m listening to: The Bends by Radiohead (1995). The first great album of many great albums by an extraordinary band.
What I’m reading: Swag by Elmore Leonard (1976). You’re going to see a lot of Elmore Leonard here. He’s the man.
Quote of the week: “Fear is the dark room where the Devil develops his negatives.” -- Gary Busey
